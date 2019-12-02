Go to Joshua Sukoff's profile
Available for hire
Download free
building during day
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Capitol Hill, Washington, DC, United States
Published on Canon, EOS RP
Free to use under the Unsplash License

The United States Capitol Rotunda

Related collections

CABC
66 photos · Curated by Crestview Strategy
cabc
building
architecture
nbwji
78 photos · Curated by Maria Corner
nbwji
Women Images & Pictures
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking