Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Stefan Widua
@stewi
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Provence, Canton de Vaud, Switzerland
Published
on
December 2, 2019
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Winter in the Jura Mountains.
Related tags
switzerland
provence
canton de vaud
HD Blue Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
fir
plant
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
frost
conifer
flora
spruce
HD Backgrounds
HD Backgrounds
HD Forest Wallpapers
path
track
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Winter
4 photos
· Curated by Gabby Gray
Winter Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Nature
123 photos
· Curated by Ann Gustafson
Nature Images
outdoor
plant
Freshness
10 photos
· Curated by Laetitia Lejard
freshness
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers