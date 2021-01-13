Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Charleen Vesin
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Nice chalets in Switzerland
Related tags
HD Snow Wallpapers
switzerland
ski
Winter Images & Pictures
chalet
chandolin
Christmas Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
Nature Images
outdoors
building
rural
countryside
shelter
housing
conifer
Free stock photos
Related collections
tools & objects
384 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
object
tool
Website Backgrounds
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos
· Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
Make Art
86 photos
· Curated by Katie Ballue-Dommel
Music Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
piano