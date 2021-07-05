Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
egypt
egyptian
felucca
God Images & Pictures
heritage
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
history
HD Holiday Wallpapers
landmark
statue
Best Stone Pictures & Images
civilization
culture
dam
Desert Images
discovery
key of life
lake nasser
lush vegetation
Free stock photos
Related collections
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #151: Ucraft
8 photos
· Curated by Ucraft
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
HD Color Wallpapers
Into the Wild
397 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife