Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rombo
@rombo_guitar_picks
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Blue Guitar Pick on guitar fretboard
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
guitar
guitar picks
racket
plectrum
tennis racket
Free images
Related collections
cores
729 photos
· Curated by Luigy Marani
core
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
guitarra
124 photos
· Curated by Luigy Marani
guitarra
guitar
leisure activity
Scottys
68 photos
· Curated by Catherine Bledsoe
scotty
drink
cocktail