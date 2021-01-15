Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Anubhav Rana
@callmefoxtrot
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nainital Lake, Ayarpatta, Nainital, Uttarakhand
Published
on
January 15, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
nainital lake
ayarpatta
nainital
uttarakhand
boat
valley
Peaceful Pictures
colorful
blue sky with clouds
lake
sea life
cloudscape
rivers
mountain lake
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
transportation
vehicle
rowboat
canoe
Free images
Related collections
Wedding
63 photos
· Curated by José Funes
Wedding Backgrounds
human
hand
Introspection
36 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
introspection
People Images & Pictures
human
Red passion
816 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
HD Red Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures