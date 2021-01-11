Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Wolfgang Rottmann
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 11, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Snow Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures
ice
frost
Brown Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
50 SHADES OF PURPLE
58 photos
· Curated by Jean Wandimi
HD Purple Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Summer
88 photos
· Curated by Annaïk ANYOUZO'O BRIGNOL
Summer Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
outdoor