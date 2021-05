The Maiden’s Tower, also known as Leander’s Tower since the medieval Byzantine period, is a tower lying on a small islet located at the southern entrance of the Bosphorus strait 200 m from the coast of Üsküdar in Istanbul, Turkey. (Wikipedia) These shots are from 2013. In this one, there is a panaromic view of a part of the European side of Istanbul with the inclusion of the Maiden’s Tower’s lighthouse.