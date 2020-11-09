Go to Jaime Dantas's profile
@jaimedantas
Download free
silhouette of bird on tree branch during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Paraíba, Brasil
Published on Canon, PowerShot SX50 HS
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Gavião (like an eagle)

Related collections

Minimalist
85 photos · Curated by Luky Wiranda
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
minimal
building
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking