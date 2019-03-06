Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Angèle Kamp
@angelekamp
Download free
Published on
March 6, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
Bakery
122 photos
· Curated by BBBS
bakery
sweet
Food Images & Pictures
Cupcakes Delight ~Ash~
308 photos
· Curated by Ashley Perry
Cupcake Images & Pictures
Cake Images
dessert
inspirations | s w e e t s
39 photos
· Curated by Isabella Azeredo
dessert
Food Images & Pictures
sweet