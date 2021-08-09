Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Eva Gorobets
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 9, 2021
X-E2
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
monastery
vatican
monasterio de santa catalina
jesus christ
monks
vatican city
People Images & Pictures
human
clothing
apparel
coat
architecture
building
People Images & Pictures
outdoors
photography
photo
crowd
Free pictures
Related collections
Collection #194: Unsplash
10 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Fall Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
Textures
313 photos
· Curated by Dessa Bailey
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
croatia
Black & White
889 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
HD Black Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers