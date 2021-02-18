WATCH VIDEO: https://youtu.be/U7h5T-aMIYE SUBSCRIBE TO: www.CreateTravel.TV ​ Dalat Flower Park or (Vườn Hoa Đà Lạt) is a very beautiful park to hang out and get some good photos. Cheap Entry Fee. Cost is about 50K dong each or 100K dong for 2 people. About $5CND. Beautiful scenery and so many flowers. A great place to relax and enjoy the scenery and flower scents. Close to downtown. They have a few green houses, a wind mill, giant bottle of wine, many different statues and you can ride a duck boat around the lake. Perfect time to go as its not too bust these days. Great way to spend a few