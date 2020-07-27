A face mask found during a beach cleanup in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. During the summer, seasonal beaches are overrun with visitors, and we find overwhelming amounts of single use plastics littered across the sand. We've been finding more and more of this personal protective equipment (PPE) since Coronavirus emerged. You can help by leaving the beach cleaner than you found it, and making small changes to your everyday life. Respect the ocean. Follow on Instagram @wildlife_by_yuri, and find more free plastic pollution photos at: https://www.wildlifebyyuri.com/free-ocean-photography