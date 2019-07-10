Go to Mum of a Shepherd's profile
@mum_of_a_shepherd
Download free
man leaning forward beside sheep
man leaning forward beside sheep
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Shearing Sheep

Related collections

Cruelty
62 photos · Curated by Kammilla Tyusso
cruelty
Cow Images & Pictures
farm
Farm Animals
200 photos · Curated by LIVEKINDLY CO
farm animal
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
vegan
391 photos · Curated by Daria Azarieva
vegan
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking