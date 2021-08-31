Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Elizabeth Villalta
@emvillal
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sandhills Horticultural Gardens, Lindbergh Place, Pinehurst, NC, USA
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
sandhills horticultural gardens
lindbergh place
pinehurst
nc
usa
lantana
butterfly on flower
orange flower
vegetation
plant
bush
Flower Images
blossom
outdoors
Nature Images
Tree Images & Pictures
Leaf Backgrounds
petal
poppy
Free pictures
Related collections
Flowers
764 photos
· Curated by Drew Wickline
Flower Images
blossom
plant
People Smiling, Laughing, Happy
222 photos
· Curated by Bob Applegate
laughing
Happy Images & Pictures
smiling
Cats
952 photos
· Curated by Dorota Dylka
Cat Images & Pictures
Animals Images & Pictures
pet