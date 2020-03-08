Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Anastasia Lysiak
@nesslovetim
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Published
on
March 8, 2020
Canon, EOS 77D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
outdoors
maple
Nature Images
Free pictures
Related collections
nature
1,352 photos · Curated by dan thorn
Nature Images
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Community Pres
14 photos · Curated by Meredith Garreau
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
room wall colage
58 photos · Curated by Noa shmariaho
wall
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers