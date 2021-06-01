Go to Brett Jordan's profile
@brett_jordan
Download free
text
text
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Related collections

FROZEN IN TIME
1,216 photos · Curated by Susan H.
frozen
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Creativity
45 photos · Curated by Maia Bissette
creativity
HD Grey Wallpapers
camera
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking