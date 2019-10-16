Go to Vaishnav Chogale's profile
wide-angle photography of buildings during daytime
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Published on SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Capturing the essence of mumbai. Chaotic but sublime.

