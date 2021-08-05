Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Refik Mollabeqiri
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Cetinje, Montenegro
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Statue of Montenegro leader Ivan Crnojevic in Cetinje Montenegro
Related tags
montenegro
cetinje
building
architecture
ivan
heritage
HD Sky Wallpapers
tour tourism
church
traditional
day
HD Blue Wallpapers
attraction
sculpture
landmark
historical building
historic
style
europa
statue
Public domain images
Related collections
Celestial
201 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
celestial
Star Images
outdoor
Nature
417 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Color Palette
360 photos
· Curated by Caitlyn Burns
Flower Images
human
People Images & Pictures