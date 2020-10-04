Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Mufid Majnun
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
COVID-19
Share
Info
RSUD Banyumas Hospital, Jalan Rumah Sakit, Karangpucung, Kejawar, Banyumas, Central Java, Indonesia
Published
on
October 4, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
the patient bed is in the hospital emergency room
Related tags
rsud banyumas hospital
jalan rumah sakit
karangpucung
kejawar
banyumas
central java
indonesia
hospital
beds
patients
emergency room
mufid majnun
purwokerto
banyumas
rsud banyumas
tempat tidur pasien
jateng
HD Blue Wallpapers
clinic
operating theatre
Free images
Related collections
aconno
181 photos
· Curated by Daniel Schubert
aconno
building
human
Webinar 201119
22 photos
· Curated by Valérie Dossogne
hospital
human
medical
Ultra Megalopolis
84 photos
· Curated by Commander Dork
building
HD City Wallpapers
urban