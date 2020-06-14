Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Dmitriy Suponnikov
@sdadsp
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 14, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A woman mountaineer climbs on the ice wall
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoors
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
shoe
footwear
clothing
apparel
Sports Images
Sports Images
climbing
adventure
leisure activities
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Still Life
75 photos
· Curated by Peter Fong
still
Life Images & Photos
plant
Home
88 photos
· Curated by Yuka Kayamori
home
Food Images & Pictures
drink
Objects
139 photos
· Curated by José Luis Antúnez
object
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds