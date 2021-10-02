Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Edkins
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
11d
ago
NIKON D7100
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
steam powered
excavator
construction crane
transportation
vehicle
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #183: Unsplash
6 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
pet
Dog Images & Pictures
Puppies Images & Pictures
water
588 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Hitched
27 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
hitched
Wedding Backgrounds
marriage