Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kentaro Toma
@thirdcultureken
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
Published
8d
ago
FUJIFILM, X-H1
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
yokohama
kanagawa
japan
asphalt
tarmac
road
People Images & Pictures
human
zebra crossing
pedestrian
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Snow, Ice, and Winter
709 photos · Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Humble Beginnings
38 photos · Curated by Tyler Mullins
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Forest Wallpapers
Vehicles
105 photos · Curated by Harriet Allcock
vehicle
Car Images & Pictures
volkswagen