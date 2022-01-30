Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa H
@elaisahoo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Finland
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Winter details
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
finland
frost
plant
Nature Images
ice flowers
ice crystals
solanum dulcamara
climbing nightshade
poisonous
berries
red berries
hoar frost
february
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Red Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
ice
HD Snow Wallpapers
Fruits Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Aerial Photos
680 photos · Curated by Anton Rius
aerial
aerial view
drone
The Winter Issue
65 photos · Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
One Color
201 photos · Curated by Andrew Neel
one
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images