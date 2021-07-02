Go to Reba Spike's profile
Available for hire
Download free
person holding white and brown long fur cat
person holding white and brown long fur cat
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

A cat being groomed during a live competition at a grooming show.

Related collections

Winter
279 photos · Curated by Line Gad Stausgaard
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking