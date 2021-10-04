Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Wolfgang Hasselmann
@wolfgang_hasselmann
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 4, 2021
SONY, SLT-A77V
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
photo
photography
sprout
Public domain images
Related collections
Blank Walls
559 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
wall
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers
Collection #113: Abduzeedo
8 photos
· Curated by Fabio Sasso
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cycling in Cities
39 photos
· Curated by Geo Schnitz
cycling
HD City Wallpapers
bike