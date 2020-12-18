Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Prashant Gupta
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Canon, EOS 200D II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
apparel
clothing
People Images & Pictures
human
finger
skirt
female
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
sleeve
tree trunk
Backgrounds
Related collections
Natural wonders
322 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Collection #47: Kirill Zakharov
8 photos · Curated by Kirill
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #14: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
outdoor
sea
Brown Backgrounds