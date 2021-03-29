Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ashis Dubey
@ashis_13
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
India
Published
on
March 29, 2021
D7500
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Sprinkles of water
Related tags
india
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
machine
Flower Images
blossom
Backgrounds
Related collections
Minimal
523 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Floral Envy
453 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Nomad
15 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
nomad
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers