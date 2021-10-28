This is how the sky looked like in my backyard last fall with the unprecedented fires that occurred in Northern California. With last year's fire season being the worst in California's history, we must ask ourselves, was last years wake up call enough? With the one-year anniversary of that heinous event approaching, I'm not optimistic that our planet will be able to sustain my generation due to the lack of action towards a climate friendly economy and society. We must do something before it's too late. This is my nature. My nature being destroyed.