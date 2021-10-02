Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ced Ngujo
@ced_ngujo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
ASUS_X01AD
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant wallpaper
leaves
Landscape Images & Pictures
nature images
minimal background
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
lightings
Nature Backgrounds
close up
HD Desktop Wallpapers
nature green
HD Landscape Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Flower Images
blossom
Tree Images & Pictures
annonaceae
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fauna
63 photos
· Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
People - anonymous
150 photos
· Curated by Kayla Case
People Images & Pictures
human
man
Salt life for me
68 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Life Images & Photos
sea
outdoor