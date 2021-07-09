Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
A R
@zimbarus
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 9, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
wall
stains
salmon color
rug
Texture Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Anchored in the Storm - Epic Life
261 photos
· Curated by Adam Holland
Life Images & Photos
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Follow Me
52 photos
· Curated by Danielle MacInnes
road
gravel
dirt road
The Minimalists Collection
15 photos
· Curated by The Minimalists
HD Minimalist Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD White Wallpapers