Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
eartharchive
@eartharchive
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Parivartan Chowk, Kaiserbagh Officer's Colony, Qaisar Bagh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, India
Published
on
August 9, 2021
NIKON D5600
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A surveillance camera in sight
Related tags
lucknow
india
parivartan chowk
kaiserbagh officer's colony
qaisar bagh
uttar pradesh
uttarpradesh
nikon
nikonphotography
eartharchive
2021
building
Creative Images
telephoto
surveillance camera
street photography
machine
HD Cross Wallpapers
symbol
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Bible
270 photos
· Curated by Pro Church Media
Bible Images
Book Images & Photos
church
Portrait Orientation
2,416 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
portrait
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures