Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vladimir Gladkov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 60D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
spoon
cutlery
Brown Backgrounds
cream
creme
Food Images & Pictures
dessert
sweets
confectionery
bread
ice pop
Creative Commons images
Related collections
XIBARITA
27 photos · Curated by Laura Carracedo
xibaritum
Food Images & Pictures
plant
indulge.
5,567 photos · Curated by Hannah Smith
indulge
Food Images & Pictures
plant
heartswisepopularafiochaoticmusicgame
2,474 photos · Curated by admseth idrisicsp
heartswisepopularafiochaoticmusicgame
Food Images & Pictures
meal