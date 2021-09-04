Go to Caroline Zumbiehl's profile
@carozum
Download free
blue and white woman painting on wall
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Bayonne, Bayonne, France
Published on iPhone 12 mini
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Street art in Bayonne, France

Related collections

Everglow
179 photos · Curated by Anna Luiza Staudinger
everglow
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking