Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Aaron Burden
Available for hire
Download free
Published on
June 2, 2015
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Share
Info
Related collections
ccc
45 photos
· Curated by Ana Maria McClellan
ccc
plant
outdoor
Fantasy
423 photos
· Curated by Hey oSeann
fantasy
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Close Ups
91 photos
· Curated by Griffin Taylor
close up
macro
plant
Related tags
plant
fern
spiral
coil
pollen
HD Green Wallpapers
Free stock photos