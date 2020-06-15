Unsplash Home
Joshua J. Cotten
Riverwood Farms Lake, Memphis, TN
June 15, 2020
A green heron fledgling stalks its prey in the shallow water.
riverwood farms lake
memphis
tn
Birds Images
heron
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
fledgling
juvenile
shallow
wildlife
tennessee
green heron
bird of prey
wading
lake
fishing
hunting
outdoors
shallow water
Creative Commons images
