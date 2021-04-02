Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Kin Wai Cheung
@ckinwai
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tower of David, Jerusalem
Published
on
April 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Tower of David, Jerusalem
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
tower of david
jerusalem
jerusalem israel
israel
david
heritage site
black and white photography
film photography
monument
building
architecture
tower
spire
steeple
column
pillar
Free images
Related collections
Jerusalem
14 photos
· Curated by Ganna Ivashchenko
jerusalem
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Israël
365 photos
· Curated by Isabelle L
israel
building
jerusalem
worship
9 photos
· Curated by G J
worship
HD Grey Wallpapers
human