Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ralph Leue
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Published
on
November 2, 2021
OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1X
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
salt lake city
ut
usa
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
sparrow
anthus
finch
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Human-made
56 photos
· Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Far From That
11 photos
· Curated by Joanne Lam
HD Grey Wallpapers
hand
HD Black Wallpapers
Collection #190: Unfold
10 photos
· Curated by Unfold
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures