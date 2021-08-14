Go to Roman Klimenko's profile
@romaklimenko
Download free
black and yellow bee on purple flower
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Ørestad, København, Danmark
Published on SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

ørestad
københavn
danmark
bumblebee
apidae
Animals Images & Pictures
insect
Bee Pictures & Images
invertebrate
plant
HD Purple Wallpapers
asteraceae
Flower Images
blossom
pollen
wasp
hornet
andrena
honey bee
HD Wallpapers

Related collections

NHS
19 photos · Curated by David Vincent
nh
human
nurse
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking