Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ayush Shakya
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Nepal
Published
on
June 11, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5600
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
nepal
building
architecture
human
People Images & Pictures
temple
worship
shrine
pagoda
town
urban
HD City Wallpapers
metropolis
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Transportation
580 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Business Tools & Symbols
943 photos
· Curated by Michelle White
business
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Dappled Light
115 photos
· Curated by Susan Wilkinson
Light Backgrounds
shadow
HD Grey Wallpapers