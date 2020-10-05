Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
moein rezaalizade
@mooeeiiin
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Sarpol Zahab, Kermanshah Province, Iran
Published
on
October 5, 2020
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Kermanshah earthquake 2018
Related tags
sarpol zahab
kermanshah province
iran
HD Grey Wallpapers
rubble
human
People Images & Pictures
demolition
Nature Images
earthquake
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
destruido
6 photos
· Curated by Ramo con r Dueñas
destruido
urban
building
CDP
10 photos
· Curated by Hannah Orenstein
cdp
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
People and Environment
86 photos
· Curated by Julian Lynn
environment
human
HD Grey Wallpapers