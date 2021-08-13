Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Karp
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 13, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6000
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Tropical Wallpapers
plants wallpaper
wallpaper for mobile
HD Tropical Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
plants in a garden
greenhouse
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
blossom
Flower Images
arecaceae
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
agavaceae
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
books, libraries, paper
219 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
Ode to Simplicity
4,039 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds