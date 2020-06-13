Go to Bermix Studio's profile
@bermixstudio
Download free
woman in white coat holding blue and black vr goggles
woman in white coat holding blue and black vr goggles
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Indoors shot of doctor using virtual reality glasses.

Related collections

Engineering
44 photos · Curated by Paul Ferraro
human
machine
vehicle
Biokaria
32 photos · Curated by Gilang Gumilang
biokarium
hospital
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking