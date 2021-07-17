Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Piyush Makwana
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Gujarat, India
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Canon, EOS 6d
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Piyush Makwana
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
gujarat
india
People Images & Pictures
human
man
apparel
clothing
sitting
photography
photo
Free pictures
Related collections
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Autumn
196 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
flora
Collection #80: Elliot Jay Stocks
9 photos
· Curated by Elliot Jay Stocks
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Tree Images & Pictures