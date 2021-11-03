Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
olga safronova
@safolka
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 3, 2021
Apple, iPhone 8
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
staircase
wall
slate
Brick Backgrounds
concrete
tile
Backgrounds
Related collections
Still Life
189 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
still
Life Images & Photos
Flower Images
Neutrals
52 photos · Curated by Nicole Knipes
neutral
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant
At Home
93 photos · Curated by Samantha Parsons
home
House Images
HD Windows Wallpapers