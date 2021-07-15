Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Tetiana Zatsarynna
@nfyz0
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
greenleaves
whiteflower
waterflower
lotus flower
flover
lotus
blossom
Flower Images
plant
lily
pond lily
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vitamin Sea (Ocean)
179 photos
· Curated by Marsha Wilde
sea
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Collection #136: Sticker Mule
9 photos
· Curated by Sticker Mule
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
united state
Beautiful Blur
4,534 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Blur Backgrounds
outdoor