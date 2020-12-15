Go to Rick Whittle's profile
Available for hire
Download free
green and yellow flower bud in macro photography
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Nature
Published on Olympus, OMD M5 MKII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Dicksonia Antarctica... soft leaved tree fern.

Related collections

Emerge
47 photos · Curated by Bence Gaspar
emerge
plant
fern
My first collection
31 photos · Curated by SHARRIN MICHAEL
outdoor
plant
sea
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking