Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vito Natale
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lancaster County, PA, USA
Published
on
October 8, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Amish harvesting on a October day.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
lancaster county
pa
usa
Nature Images
outdoors
human
People Images & Pictures
countryside
rural
farm
bench
furniture
field
transportation
vehicle
wagon
horse cart
grassland
farm plow
mammal
Backgrounds
Related collections
lines
106 photos · Curated by Elke Karin Lugert
line
road
building
Beyond the Map
60 photos · Curated by Cody Bliss
outdoor
rock
Cloud Pictures & Images
Bright & Bold
161 photos · Curated by Stacey Corrin
bright
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images