Shane in natural light on the old floor boards at one of the most haunted places in New Hampshire. The homestead has been there since 1649, established by Valentine Hill. We stayed in a suite that was once part of a large barn and carriage house. The bed was creaky and the wedding party that stayed on the floor above was noisy, but no ghosts. We spent the weekend there to celebrate our fifth wedding anniversary. It was miserably hot outside, but the room was cool with air conditioning.