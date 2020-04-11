Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Mike Cassidy
@mikemee01
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Travel
Share
Info
Cragside UK
Published
on
April 11, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D7200
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cragside was the first house in the UK to have electricity
Related tags
cragside uk
roof
architecture
building
castle
tile roof
outdoors
plant
pottery
potted plant
vase
jar
fort
planter
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Building
473 photos
· Curated by TJ Trewin
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
architecture
Composite Research
157 photos
· Curated by Damien Gould
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Wallpapers
910 photos
· Curated by Alex
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Desktop Wallpapers